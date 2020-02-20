MOOSE JAW -- Team Saskatchewan will be hoping to get back in the win column on Thursday morning as they take on New Brunswick in a tie breaker at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Robyn Silvernagle's rink lost to Northern Ontario 4-3 on Wednesday night, forcing the tie breaker game. Saskatchewan finished pool play with a 4-3 record.

The team will hit the ice in Moose Jaw at 8 a.m.