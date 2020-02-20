Team Sask. to play in tie breaker with New Brunswick at Tournament of Hearts
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:50AM CST
Team Saskatchewan skip, Robyn Silvernagle speaks with her teammates during draw 14 against team Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Wednesday, February 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
MOOSE JAW -- Team Saskatchewan will be hoping to get back in the win column on Thursday morning as they take on New Brunswick in a tie breaker at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Robyn Silvernagle's rink lost to Northern Ontario 4-3 on Wednesday night, forcing the tie breaker game. Saskatchewan finished pool play with a 4-3 record.
The team will hit the ice in Moose Jaw at 8 a.m.