Tech start-up boot camp inspires next generation of entrepreneurs

A Regina-based tech start-up boot camp is giving high school students an opportunity to learn what it takes to make it in the business world.

“It’s a really great opportunity for them to be exposed to the tech sector in Regina or the tech community in Regina,” Kyle Lugt, the cultivator coordinator, said.

Big Ideas Camp is an annual program hosted by Conexus Cultivator and Strat Lab Marketing which has been running for the past six years the camp takes place over two action-packed days.

“I went in last year not realy knowing a lot about technology, I knew a bit about business but not about both and when I cam it just opened my eyes to a brand new world here in the city,” said Mercedes Phillips, a camper returning for her second summer with the event.

The program is partnered with various local Saskatchewan businesses that teach students the ins and outs of launching and running tech start-ups. The group has multiple seminars, which include visits to local companies, discussions on smart investments, coding and much more.

Organizers said the event is a significant opportunity to engage the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“I was actually a part of Big Idea Camp three years ago and that was a really good opportunity for me to learn skills that I am now using as part of the cultivator team. It was really good for me to learn some of that stuff at an early age and then apply it in my later years,” said Noah Rainbow, another cultivator coordinator.