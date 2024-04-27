Teen boy charged after stealing from Regina business

A teen boy is facing several charges after he stole items from a business on Friday in Regina.

Officers were called to a robbery in progress at a business in the 2300 block of Victoria Avenue East around 10:30 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a boy had entered a business, pointed a bear spray canister at an employee, then left the business with some items. The bear spray was not deployed, police said.

The teen was found close by and was arrested without incident.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with robbery, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and disguise with intent.

He will make his first court appearance on Monday morning.