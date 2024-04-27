REGINA
Regina

    • Teen boy charged after stealing from Regina business

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A teen boy is facing several charges after he stole items from a business on Friday in Regina.

    Officers were called to a robbery in progress at a business in the 2300 block of Victoria Avenue East around 10:30 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Police said a boy had entered a business, pointed a bear spray canister at an employee, then left the business with some items. The bear spray was not deployed, police said.

    The teen was found close by and was arrested without incident.

    The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with robbery, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and disguise with intent.

    He will make his first court appearance on Monday morning. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News