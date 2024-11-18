Teens charged after Regina woman assaulted, threatened with knife, gun in Uplands neighbourhood

Three teenagers have been charged for their alleged roles in an armed robbery in Regina’s Uplands neighbourhood – with police saying a woman was assaulted and threatened with a knife and gun Friday.

According to a Regina police news release, the woman was approached by two males and a female in the Higgins Bay area before being assaulted and threatened with a knife and firearm.

Police say the suspects also fled the scene with the woman’s belongings.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were located and arrested in the area of Higgins Bay and Lloyd Crescent, Regina police said, adding that officers also found a knife, firearm and ammunition.

A 17-year-old girl also involved in the robbery was located nearby and found to be in breach of conditions, Regina police said.

The 19-year-old man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is prohibited, two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition order, armed robbery using a restricted firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and armed robbery using a restricted firearm.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with robbery and failing to comply.

Police did not say if the victim was physically injured or not.

The two males appeared in court Monday morning, the 17-year-old girl will appear in court on Jan. 2, Regina police said.