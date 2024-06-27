'The line has already been crossed': Day 4 of Dumba trial sees vastly different accounts from accused, victim
Thursday marked day four of the trial of Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old female student.
Dumba is charged with five separate counts of sexual exploitation.
Proceedings began on Thursday with the cross examination of the victim, followed by Dumba taking the witness stand.
The two both shared different recollections of the same events.
Both Dumba and the victim established that a sexual correspondence took place over Snapchat and text messages.
The accused went on to admit to engaging in sexual correspondence with the victim.
"I remember her sending me nude photos and then me sending nude photos back," Dumba said on the stand.
The victim testified that Dumba invited her to his home "to get intimate.”
"He did ask me to come over on more than one occasion" she told the court.
"There was one time where he sent me his address and another time when he said 'make it happen' and come over on a separate occasion ... He just said 'do not let a friend take you.'"
The defence went on to cross examine points such as whether or not the victim had ever edited images, pursued Dumba intentionally, or made clear that she was a high school student.
"I had told him I was in high school in one of our first conversations," the victim said in response to one of the questions.
The defence went on to heavily scrutinize the timeline of when the victim and the accused discussed the fact that the 15-year-old was in high school.
Throughout the cross examination, the victim remained composed and consistent in her answers.
The significant discrepancies in the two accounts focused what happened after Dumba realized the victim was a student at the school he was teaching at, and whether or not he was aware she was minor.
"She said she was 20, and she was a student … I thought she was in university," Dumba claimed.
"She didn't look younger than that to me.”
The accused went on to claim that due to masking mandates at the time, he would not have recognized the face of the alleged victim from school.
While the former science teacher denied having any students who were currently enrolled in high school as social media contacts – he did admit he had "only former students" as contacts on Snapchat.
"I remember I got an unfiltered photo of her and was thinking to myself 'that doesn't look like a 20-year-old,’" Dumba said.
Dumba said that he deleted all nude photos of the accused after learning her age, and did not engage in any sexual correspondence after that point.
"She tried over a number of weeks to get me back into this thing we were doing and I just kept saying no," he said.
"She gave me an ultimatum a few times and said 'I always get what I want' and I took that to mean this has gotten way out of hand and I better keep talking to her. [I] was scared of what she might do with this information. Quite frankly I was terrified and I also felt a little bit bad for her to be honest with you, I thought she was troubled," he added.
The victim recalled a very different account of Dumba’s response to learning she was a student where he taught.
"He said, ‘The line has already been crossed, f*** it, let's continue,’" the victim testified.
Dumba went on to confirm that he did message the student before school resumed in September saying “Just be normal at school, don't be weird.”
"I meant ‘Don't be weird, like be normal.’ Don't follow me around and don't – just be normal and then first day of school, her locker was across the hall from my room,” the accused explained.
Following Dumba’s initial questioning, court was adjourned for the day and will resume Friday morning for cross examination of the accused.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
A raspy, sometimes halting U.S. President Joe Biden repeatedly sought to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden’s criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
Analysis of the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in the first of two planned presidential debates.
FACT FOCUS: Here's a look at some of the false claims made during Biden and Trump's first debate
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump traded barbs and a variety of false and misleading information as they faced off in their first debate of the 2024 election.
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
The federal government ordered binding arbitration in the labour dispute between WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) on Thursday.
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
Road Hogs: Saskatoon truck spills load of pig parts in rush hour traffic
Drivers in Saskatoon’s north industrial area were treated to a grisly sight on their commute home on Thursday — a truck apparently spilled a load of pig parts onto Millar Avenue.
Winnipeg
-
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
-
Community grants program cuts reconsidered after outcry from organizations
A sigh of relief for Winnipeg community groups concerned about the amount of money available to them through the city's community grants program.
-
'I felt my soul was broken': Women sexually assaulted by Manitoba doctor call for accountability
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
Edmonton
-
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
-
Alberta police watchdog clears pair of city officers in man's 2020 shooting death
Police officers involved in a man's September 2020 Edmonton shooting death have been cleared by the province's law-enforcement watchdog.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
Calgary
-
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
-
'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
-
19-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle on Stoney Trail dies: police
Police say a 19-year-old man critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday is dead.
Lethbridge
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
-
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
Toronto
-
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
Analysis of the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in the first of two planned presidential debates.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
-
Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
-
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
Montreal
-
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
-
Here is the schedule for the International fireworks competition in Montreal
The Loto Quebec International Fireworks competition begins Thursday in Montreal with a tribute to boy and girl bands.
-
350 concerts coming as Montreal Jazz Fest kicks off
The stage is set for the 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Over the next 10 days there will be 350 concerts taking place in the heart of downtown, the majority of them free.
Vancouver
-
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
-
Community wants answers in North Shore wastewater plant 'debacle'
Concerned citizens from the North Shore have formed a fact-finding team to figure out why the cost of Metro Vancouver’s new wastewater treatment plant has skyrocketed to $3.86 billion, and who is to blame.
-
TransLink releases $90M cost-cutting plan to address looming deficit
With a potential funding gap of hundreds of millions of dollars looming, TransLink has released a new $90 million cost-cutting plan.
Vancouver Island
-
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
-
Man accused in Victoria double-stabbing now charged with murder, police say
Months after a double-stabbing in downtown Victoria that left one victim dead, a suspect has been charged with murder.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 24-year-old in Nanaimo, B.C.
A wrong-way driver has been arrested and charged nearly one year after a 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on highway collision in Nanaimo, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
London
-
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.
-
Residents express frustration with decision to close Huron County pool
For nearly 50 years, Clinton's kids have enjoyed an outdoor pool. However, following a three-year long closure due to expensive required repairs, Clinton's pool will now never be swam in again.
-
VIA unveils new, accessible trains, but civic leaders call for more service
VIA Rail unveiled the first cars in its new fleet of state of the art passenger trains Thursday, with leaders taking part in the inaugural ride between London and Windsor.
Kitchener
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
-
Showdown expected at Thursday night’s Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
Northern Ontario
-
Beverage maker Lactalis reopens Sudbury facility with a plant-based twist
Lactalis Canada officially reopened its facility on Thursday, unveiling a new product line.
-
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
-
New Timmins police chief ready for the challenges ahead
Armed with notes, Chief Sydney Lecky was ready for his first public meeting with the Timmins Police Service Board on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
-
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
N.L.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.