REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Party, which currently holds government in the province, has disclosed six candidates who have been convicted of impaired driving.

“Criminal record checks are part of the Saskatchewan Party’s candidate disclosure process. In the interest of transparency, the Saskatchewan Party is disclosing that six candidates have had impaired driving convictions,” the party said in a news release.

Four of the members listed are current MLAs, whose criminal records were already disclosed. The remaining two are new candidates. Two of the MLAs listed have two convictions.

The Sask Party provided the name, constituteny and year of the offense:

Terry Dennis, MLA for Canora-Pelly (1978, 2001)

Don McMorris, MLA for Indian Head-Milestone (2016)

Terry Jenson, Martensville-Warman (1994)

Scott Moe, premier and MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook (1992)

Manny Sadhra, Saskatoon Fairview (2008)

Eric Olauson, MLA for Saskatoon University (1992, 1993)

CTV News Regina has reached out to the NDP opposition for comment.