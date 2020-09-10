REGINA -- Four recent flights in and out of Saskatchewan have been exposed to COVID-19.

The impacted flight according to the Government of Saskatchewan are:

Flair Airlines: F8513, Toronto to Saskatoon, Sept. 3, Rows 1 to 7

WestJet: WS256, Calgary to Regina Sept. 1, Rows 2 to 8

Air Canada: AC8569, Regina to Vancouver, Aug. 23

Air Canada: AC8570 Vancouver to Regina, Aug. 21

The government said that individuals on these flights tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone on these flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.