These Sask. flights were exposed to COVID-19
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 2:23PM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:33PM CST
REGINA -- Four recent flights in and out of Saskatchewan have been exposed to COVID-19.
The impacted flight according to the Government of Saskatchewan are:
- Flair Airlines: F8513, Toronto to Saskatoon, Sept. 3, Rows 1 to 7
- WestJet: WS256, Calgary to Regina Sept. 1, Rows 2 to 8
- Air Canada: AC8569, Regina to Vancouver, Aug. 23
- Air Canada: AC8570 Vancouver to Regina, Aug. 21
The government said that individuals on these flights tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone on these flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.