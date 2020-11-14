REGINA -- Several Saskatchewan high schools will be moving to level three of the province’s Safe Schools Plan, after the government announced new recommendations on Friday.

The province recommends that all high schools with a population over 600 move to the next level, reducing in-class learning, shifting to some remote learning and lowering the number of students in a school building at once.

“They need to think about going to level three because that further thins out the density in schools,” Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said in a press conference Friday.

“We have not seen large outbreaks in larger high schools, but we want to do everything we can to minimize that.”

The recommendation affects schools in Regina, Saskatoon, Balgonie and Yorkton.

REGINA CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Four Regina Catholic high schools will be moving to alternating schedules that include face-to face instruction and remote learning.

Michael. A Riffel, Archbishop M. C. O'Neill, Miller Comprehensive, and Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High Schools will move to the hybrid schedule starting on Nov. 19.

Block two classes will start on Nov. 16 as previously scheduled. The board said students will be dismissed at noon on Nov. 17-18 to allow for transition time.

The hybrid schedule will continue through the last day of classes before Christmas break. Scheduling decisions for after the break will be revaluated before 2021.

Michael A. Riffel Catholic High School is one of four Regina Catholic high schools moving to level three of the Safe School's Plan. (Matt Mosewich/CTV News)

REGINA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Regina Public Schools moved all of its high schools to level three earlier this week.

Public high school students will attended classes on alternating days, to reduce school attendance by around 50 per cent daily.

SASKATOON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Saskatoon Public Schools will be moving eight collegiates to level three.

Due to enrolment size, all schools except City Park School, Nutana Collegiate and Royal West Campus will be moving to a new schedule starting on Nov. 19. It will remain in place until the end of quint 2.

“Starting Thursday, students will begin attending in-class learning for a reduced amount of the time, while completing some learning activities independently at home when they aren't in school,” the board said in a news release.

Regularly scheduled classes will continue Monday through Wednesday. The board said schools will provide scheduling information to families.

GREATER SASKATOON CATHOLIC SCHOOL DIVISION

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Division will be moving four schools to level three.

Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bishop James Mahoney High School, Holy Cross High School and St. Joseph High School will be affected.

Students in those schools will attend in-person learning and online learning on alternating days, starting Nov. 19.

Schools will be reaching out to families with more information. The board said school personnel will work with families who need support to access online learning.

PRAIRIE VALLEY SCHOOL DIVISION

In a release Saturday, Prairie Valley School Division announced it is moving Greenall High School in Balgonie to level three of the safe schools plan.

Students will be split into two cohorts and attend school and learn remotely on alternating days. The schedule change is effective Nov. 17.

“These efforts will reduce the school capacity by approximately 50 per cent each day,” the release said.

The board said this alternate schedule will be in place until the end of the semester on January 28, 2021.

GOOD SPIRIT SCHOOL DIVISION

The Good Spirit School Division said it will be working with administration at the Yorkton Regional High School to decide if the school will move to level three, or hybrid learning.

It said further information will be communicated on Nov. 20.

Classes will operate on their usual schedules on Nov. 16.

With files from CTV News Regina's Stefanie Davis