'They did a really good job on it': Obsidian green jerseys a hit with Rider fans

The newest alterations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ wardrobe is catching on quickly with their fan base.

Obsidian green as it is known, is a dark shade of green the Roughriders will be wearing for the first time Friday night at Mosaic Stadium. Along with the new colour, they will also be sporting a new logo.

Building up to the game, The Rider Store located at Mosaic Stadium was a busy place. It was reported fans were lined up outside of the store before it had opened, eager to get merchandise.

“I really like it, the colour is great. It’s nice to have something different,” said one fan about the new jerseys.

“They keep the same style, as long as they have the “S” on there and the wheat. They keep it green and we’re doing good,” said another fan from out of province.

The Riders will debut their obsidian green jerseys at Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Mick Favel / CTV News) “I think they did a really good job on it. Obsidian green, I think it looks pretty good,” said Owen Duggan, a fan of the Riders.

It’s not only the fans liking the new look. Rider players have also shared their thoughts on the new uniforms.

“I’m excited. The darkest green possible is what they’re saying, I love it,” said Riders linebacker Jameer Thurman.

In May, the new look was released but planning for the new colour and logo goes back years.

“This one took longer, it was about five and a half years. We really felt like the important part was to get his obsidian green right and once we did it all came together quickly,” said Mark Hibicht, the director of retail operations for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The debut of the new uniforms will be against the Winnipeg Blue Bbombers, with game time set for 7:30 p.m.

The Riders will wear the uniforms once more, later in the regular season.