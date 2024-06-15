'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade

The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.

Hundreds gathered to take part in the festivities, which started with the parade and ended with OUT in the Park at Wascana Park.

Saskatchewan Party MLAs and Law firm MLT Aikins LLP were barred from the event following the government’s controversial pronoun policy mandating that children 16 years of age and under must have parental consent before changing their names or pronouns at school.

Those who spoke with CTV at the parade shared that their thoughts in the day were not on politics, but rather celebrating a community that has come so far and continues to grow in Regina.

“It’s good to make a lot of new friends with these and I feel like it’s really just helpful for the pride community,” one person said.

Another person had a special connection to this year’s events.

“This year is kind of special because my dad is in the parade and my dad has just started his drag career,” they said.

One woman who brought her children along explained why she felt it was important to get involved her kids in the festivities.

“It’s really important that my kids know that they’re supported because they all identify on the queer spectrum in different ways and I just really want them to know that they have a community and they have that support,” she said.