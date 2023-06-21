'They've been marked on my calendar': Riders' Bane Jr. ready to take on former team

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will head to Calgary this week to take on the Stampeders in their Week 3 matchup and it will be the first time wide receiver, Shawn Bane Jr. will have the chance to face off against his former team.

“They’ve been marked on my calendar, every game so I’m super excited,” Bane said.

Bane signed with the Riders back in February during free agency. He said he left Calgary with mixed emotions.

“There’s kind of mixed feelings. You always want the people who signed you to have faith in you. So I don’t know, I just didn’t feel that necessarily,” Bane shared.

“It just made sense [to sign with Saskatchewan], the position [I play]. Everybody’s bought in so I thought that would make sense,” he added on coming to the Riders.

Last season, Bane was more of a role player for the Stamps. He recorded 21 catches for 288 yards and one touchdown. However, this season he already has 12 receptions for 168 yards in just two games with the green and white.

Now, Bane hopes to continue his positive momentum this weekend in Calgary.

“I guess the preparation for every team is the same but like I said, there’s history there. So I just want to prove myself,” Bane said.

“It’s one of those things where, you know, I think that in the back of your mind you probably think or want to show that they made a wrong decision not bringing you back,” said quarterback Trevor Harris. “But for me, anytime I play a former team, it’s just another game. And I know Bane wants this one and we want it for him too.”

“Whatever works for them, I’m good with,” laughed head coach Craig Dickenson when asked about the team using Bane as motivation for the win. “We need this win for our team. You know, it’s still early in the season so you don’t panic either way but it would be nice to go into the break with a win.”

Bane has now had the opportunity to play for both Craig Dickenson and his brother Dave Dickenson who is the head coach and GM of the Stampeders.

“Honestly they’re very similar, believe it or not. Really good people, kind of jokesters so that’s pretty cool,” laughed Bane.

However, it is Bane who hopes to get the last laugh this weekend when he takes to the field at McMahon Stadium.

“I’m definitely looking forward to doing what I do. The team as well and then you know shaking coach’s hand and getting some smiles,” he exclaimed.

The Riders take on the Stamps Saturday at 5 p.m. on TSN.