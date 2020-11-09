REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan released its new Cabinet on Monday morning, with several additions and a new Deputy Premier.

Donna Harpauer will serve as the province's next Deputy Premier, and after 13 years in the Cabinet she will become the first woman to hold the deputy role in 30 years. She will also retain her role as Minister of Finance.

Here’s a look at the other shuffles within the Cabinet:

Don Morgan

Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, Minister responsible for all major crown corporations including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater.

Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board.

Jim Reiter

Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Oversee new approach to all infrastructure projects and assets, standardized government procurement and IT infrastructure via the new Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, which will see the merged responsibilities of the former Ministry of Central Services and SaskBuilds.

Dustin Duncan

Minister of Education

Gordon Wyant

Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Joe Hargrave

Minister of Highways and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency

Paul Merriman

Minister of Health

Gene Makowsky

Minister of Advanced Education

Warren Kaeding

Minister of Environment

Lori Carr

Social Services

NEW CABINET MINISTERS

Don McMorris

Minister of Government Relations, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission

Laura Ross

Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

Everett Hindley

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.

This portfolio includes a new focus on mental health and addictions resources

MLAs RETAIN CABINET PORTFOLIO

Christine Tell

Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety

Jeremy Harrison

Minister of Trade and Export Development and Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan

David Marit

Minister of Agriculture and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Bronwyn Eyre

Minister of Energy and Resources

PREVIOUS CABINET

Scott Moe

Premier of Saskatchewan, President of the Executive Council, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Gordon Wyant

Deputy Premier, Minister of Education, Minister responsible for SaskBuilds, Minister responsible for Priority Saskatchewan

Donna Harpauer

Minister of Finance

Jim Rieter

Minister of Health

Dustin Duncan

Minister of Environment, Minister responsible for SaskPower

Christine Tell

Minister of Corrections and Policing, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation

Jeremy Harrison

Minister of Trade and Export Development, Minister of Immigration and Career Training

Greg Ottenbreit

Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency

Ken Cheveldayoff

Minister of Central Services, Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission

David Marit

Minister of Agriculture, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation

Bronwyn Eyre

Minister of Energy and Resources, Minister responsible for SaskWater, Minister responsible for SaskEnergy

Tina Beaudry-Mellor

Minister of Advanced Education, Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, Minister responsible Status of Women

Joe Hargrave

Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance

Paul Merriman

Minister of Social Services

Gene Makowsky

Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. Minister responsible for the Tourism Saskatchewan

Warren Kaeding

Minister Responsible for Rural and Remote Health, Minister Responsible for Seniors

