This is the Saskatchewan government's new Cabinet
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan released its new Cabinet on Monday morning, with several additions and a new Deputy Premier.
Donna Harpauer will serve as the province's next Deputy Premier, and after 13 years in the Cabinet she will become the first woman to hold the deputy role in 30 years. She will also retain her role as Minister of Finance.
Here’s a look at the other shuffles within the Cabinet:
Don Morgan
- Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, Minister responsible for all major crown corporations including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater.
- Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board.
Jim Reiter
- Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.
- Oversee new approach to all infrastructure projects and assets, standardized government procurement and IT infrastructure via the new Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, which will see the merged responsibilities of the former Ministry of Central Services and SaskBuilds.
Dustin Duncan
- Minister of Education
Gordon Wyant
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General
Joe Hargrave
- Minister of Highways and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency
Paul Merriman
- Minister of Health
Gene Makowsky
- Minister of Advanced Education
Warren Kaeding
- Minister of Environment
Lori Carr
- Social Services
NEW CABINET MINISTERS
Don McMorris
- Minister of Government Relations, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission
Laura Ross
- Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women
Everett Hindley
- Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.
- This portfolio includes a new focus on mental health and addictions resources
MLAs RETAIN CABINET PORTFOLIO
Christine Tell
- Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety
Jeremy Harrison
- Minister of Trade and Export Development and Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan
David Marit
- Minister of Agriculture and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.
Bronwyn Eyre
- Minister of Energy and Resources
PREVIOUS CABINET
Scott Moe
- Premier of Saskatchewan, President of the Executive Council, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
Gordon Wyant
- Deputy Premier, Minister of Education, Minister responsible for SaskBuilds, Minister responsible for Priority Saskatchewan
Donna Harpauer
- Minister of Finance
Jim Rieter
- Minister of Health
Dustin Duncan
- Minister of Environment, Minister responsible for SaskPower
Christine Tell
- Minister of Corrections and Policing, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation
Jeremy Harrison
- Minister of Trade and Export Development, Minister of Immigration and Career Training
Greg Ottenbreit
- Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency
Ken Cheveldayoff
- Minister of Central Services, Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission
David Marit
- Minister of Agriculture, Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation
Bronwyn Eyre
- Minister of Energy and Resources, Minister responsible for SaskWater, Minister responsible for SaskEnergy
Tina Beaudry-Mellor
- Minister of Advanced Education, Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, Minister responsible Status of Women
Joe Hargrave
- Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance
Paul Merriman
- Minister of Social Services
Gene Makowsky
- Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. Minister responsible for the Tourism Saskatchewan
Warren Kaeding
- Minister Responsible for Rural and Remote Health, Minister Responsible for Seniors
Lori Carr
- Minister of Government Relations, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.