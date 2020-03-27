REGINA -- The Lobby Kitchen and Bar received a shout out from Canada's chief public health officer for promoting kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lobby teamed up with “I am HER” to deliver warm mid-day meals door-to-door to dozens of families.

“I am heartened to learn about all of the ways in which Canadians are coming together to support their neighbours through the #COVID19 pandemic,” Dr. Theresa Tam said in a tweet.

2/2 @thelobbykb in Regina, SK, has teamed up with a local NGO to provide lunches to students who are food insecure and are missing regular meal programs because of school closures for #COVID19. #COVIDkindness — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 27, 2020

She went on to thank The Lobby for its #COVIDKindness while providing lunches to “students who are food insecure and are missing regular meal programs because of school closures.”

Saskatchewan schools closed their doors on March 20.