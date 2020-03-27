This Regina bar got a #COVIDKindness shout out from Canada's top doctor
Kam Bahia, in partnership with the Lobby Kitchen and Bar, has been providing nutritious meals for Regina kids. (Courtesy: Kam Bahia)
REGINA -- The Lobby Kitchen and Bar received a shout out from Canada's chief public health officer for promoting kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lobby teamed up with “I am HER” to deliver warm mid-day meals door-to-door to dozens of families.
“I am heartened to learn about all of the ways in which Canadians are coming together to support their neighbours through the #COVID19 pandemic,” Dr. Theresa Tam said in a tweet.
She went on to thank The Lobby for its #COVIDKindness while providing lunches to “students who are food insecure and are missing regular meal programs because of school closures.”
Saskatchewan schools closed their doors on March 20.