REGINA -- As provinces across the country ban large gatherings, one Regina church is taking the opportunity to grow its presence online.

The Regina Victory Church and Pastor Terry Murphy stream each Sunday service, but as communities do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, the ability to go digital has a new meaning for the church.

"I don't think any of us have ever experienced anything like this in our lifetimes, it was really weird, we did church with just a skeleton group of people." Murphy said on Sunday following the weekly service.

This week, Murphy gave service before empty pews.

“What we've tried to do is maintain the look of regular church, even though there's nobody in the chairs, so that people can have a sense of familiarity and there's faces that they're familiar with,” he said.

Murphy says the church will be posting videos on social media to stay connected with people and reassured during a stressful time.

"It's vital that the church maintains a presence in people's lives, it's like a lifeline, there are a lot of things that we like in life, food, family, friends and fellowship is an important thing," Murphy said,

He says it's important while practicing physical distancing that we remain connected. Murphy also said anyone in need of help during the pandemic can reach out to the church and they will try and find a way to help.

"Stay connected to your church, go onto the live streams, stay connected to people through Skype and through, we live in a wonderful time where there's all this technology, we can stay connected even though we're isolated," Murphy said.