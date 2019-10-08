REGINA -- People in Saskatchewan are now able to look at lab test results and other health records online.

MySaskHealthRecord is a secure website that allows Saskatchewan residents to access their personal health information.

“This is a game changer, giving patients the information they need to play an active role in their health care,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding said in a news release. “Some provinces that offer similar programs have delays built in so that people have to wait to see their own personal health information, and some provinces only provide limited lab results or require people to have a family physician in order to sign up.”

The online records are available to anyone in the province over the age of 18. Anyone interested in registering needs a valid Saskatchewan health card, plus an SGI driver’s licence or photo ID card.

All information is safe and private, the province says. Anyone on the system will only be able to access their personal information through a secure login.

Registration is available at eHealthSask.ca.