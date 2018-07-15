Around 5,500 people attended the 5th annual Highway to Heroes Car Show at the 15 Wing Military Base in Moose Jaw on Sunday.

“Nothing like music, cars, airplanes, a beautiful day and good food to bring people together,” said Aaron Ruston, the event’s host.

The show is the largest of its kind in Western Canada. Close to 1,000 cars were shown off at the event, with all proceeds from the show going to different charities including The Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

“I’m always proud of the Moose Jaw community. They really pull together and do some amazing things. And this car show being the largest in Canada, it’s just awesome and it’s for a good cause,” said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie.

Based on a report by Josh Diaz