REGINA -- Saskatchewan school divisions are continuing preparations for a return to classes in the fall, with some looking to secure thousands of litres of hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Regina Public Schools (RPS) is looking to purchase a minimum of 4,800 litres of hand sanitizer, according to a tender posted earlier this week. RPS is estimating it could need up to 9,600 litres.

The school division is anticipating that it will be a one time purchase, but recognizes additional supply may be needed. RPS said the sanitizer is needed by early to mid-August.

A second tender posted is requesting 70 airless disinfectant sprayers.

The Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) is also in the market for sanitizer, along with several other types of disinfectants and PPE.

In its own tender posted on July 8, the PVSD said it is looking to purchase 2,030 litres of hand sanitizer, 1,500 N95 surgical masks and around 26,000 vinyl exam gloves of varying sizes. The division is also requesting more than 20,000 units of differnt types of disinfectant wipes; approximately 1.4 million individual wipes.

Fall classes in Saskatchewan schools are set to begin as early as September 1, in some school divisions.

RPS serves approximately 24,000 students, while PVSD accounts for around 8,400.