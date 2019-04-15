

CTV Regina





Additional people have been charged with second degree murder relating to the death of Colin Focht, a Yorkton man who has been missing since August 2018.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Ironstand and a youth who cannot be named are charged with second degree murder. Anothedr youth is charged with accessory after the fact.

All three are in custody and are to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.

A fourth person, Taiya Hudy, was previously charged and will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Wednesday.

