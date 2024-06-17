Three charged following Regina home invasion Saturday night

Three people are facing charges following a home invasion Saturday night in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.

Regina police said officers were sent to the 800 block of Robinson Street for the report of a weapons offence after learning that a large group of people were seen attempting to push their way into a residence on the block with some individuals armed.

When police arrived several people fled the scene, officers were able to detain some of the individuals, a news release said.

“Investigation determined that three individuals rushed into the residence and threatened an adult female and demanded items,” the release said.

The three individuals, a 45-year-old, 28-year-old and 20-year-old were jointly charged with break, enter and commit.

Regina police said the 45-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The three suspects made their first court appearances Monday morning, Regina police said.

Regina police added that the incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.