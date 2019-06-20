

Three people have been charged for possessing various drugs, including fentanyl, and multiple firearms.

Police say they arrested two men and a woman at a home in the 2000 block of Cameron Street on Tuesday. Officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, money and two handguns. Police also say they found more meth, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, cash and ammunition at a home in the 900 block of 15th Avenue.

In total, police say they seized 2 kilograms of meth, 191.81 grams of cocaine, 261.56 grams of fentanyl and $25,000 in cash.

Robert Tamotsu Okabe, 39, Kyle Hunter, 33, and Stephanie Rae Nameth, 30, have all been charged with multiple drug and gun offences.

The three accused all appeared in court on Wednesday morning.