'Tired of it': Demonstrations pop up across Sask. in response to carbon tax increase

Several protests were held near provincial border crossings in Saskatchewan – in response to the latest carbon tax increase.

Demonstrators blocked a single lane of the Yellowhead Highway near Lloydminster and shared their thoughts.

“It will affect my ability to drive anywhere,” one demonstrator explained. “I like to drive and I'm not going to live in a 15 minute city where I got to take a bus.”

“I can't afford gas when I turned 16. None of my friends are going to be able to drive,” a second demonstrator added.

“We want this noticed federally and that's why we've chosen to do this across Canada,” a third resident explained.

The price of gas at the pumps went up by 3.3 cents a litre Monday morning as Ottawa moved the price on pollution from $65 a tonne to $80.

Those who took part in a protest at Fleming, Sask. near the Manitoba border told CTV News they felt support from passing motorists.

“People were honking, all in good spirits,” Marc Ruddell explained. “It was very peaceful.”

A smaller demonstration also took place on Albert Street in Regina.

Protesters there said the carbon tax is a cost of living issue.

“Food, everything is gonna skyrocket. Nobody can afford much of anything anymore,” Leanne Philips told CTV News. “And if we don't do anything – what's going to happen?”

“[We’re] tired of being taxed to death,” Lorene Yuhasz explained. “Just because they call it a carbon tax doesn't change what it does, it just a tax. Tired of it.”

The premiers of seven provinces, including Saskatchewan, continue to call on the federal government to scrap the carbon tax.

“This is a harmful tax. It's an economically blunt instrument. It hasn't succeeded in in lowering emissions,” Minister of Justice Bronwyn Eyre told reporters Monday.

The Government of Canada has reiterated that most residents receive all the tax back through the carbon rebate.

Monday’s demonstrations suggest that not everyone is convinced.