'Today is a great day': Hundreds of families attend Regina Family Day events

Family Day events in Regina were aptly named – as there was no shortage of moms, dads, brothers and sisters attending gatherings across the city on Monday.

One such venue was Government House. The official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan held a number of activities on its grounds.

They included a puppet show, theatre performances and even an interactive workshop by Dance Saskatchewan.

A board game room was also opened up for people to “unplug” from devices and play.

In previous years, the event has brought well over 1,000 people to Government House.

The RCMP Heritage Centre also had an afternoon scheduled with many activities. There were games, snacks and a winter themed film playing in the theatre. Families were able to roast marshmallows as well as try to solve a mystery with the activities.

“It’s really great energy. It’s a great opportunity to welcome the community, whether you have been before or haven’t to come experience the centre,” said Sam Karikas, the CEO of the RCMP Heritage Centre.

The Northgate Mall played host to some familiar faces who travelled all the way from Sesame Street.

A meet and greet with Elmo and Cookie Monster saw hundreds of people turn up and created a wait time of over an hour.

A certain pair travelled all the way from Sesame Street to the Northgate Mall to meet and greet families. (Mick Favel/CTV News)

The mall had originally scheduled the event prior to the pandemic.

“It’s great to see the amount of people that came through. The babies, they know Elmo, they know Cookie. Today is a great day,” said Cecelia Lang, the Centre Manager of the Northgate Mall.

Organizers say by their counts, upwards of 500 people showed up to each event.