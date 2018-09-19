

CTV Regina





A Saskatchewan family is once again searching for their missing dog after a case of mistaken identity.

On Tuesday, CTV News reported that Georgia had returned home to a family near Caron, Sask. after going missing from a farm near St. Walburg, Sask. in July of 2017.

Kerri Duncan said they found Georgia on their property on Sunday.

After the story aired, a woman contacted the Duncan’s, saying she believed that Georgia was actually her missing dog Bella.

The woman came to the Duncan home on Wednesday morning, and the Duncan’s say “Georgia” went straight to her. They now believe the dog they found was actually Bella.

“It was the missing teeth in pretty much the exact same area, and the dog’s wonderful personality that made us believe it was Georgia,” Brennen Duncan said in an email to CTV News. “In a way it was like we got to spend one last day with her.”

The Duncan’s say they are sad that Georgia is still missing, but happy Bella ended up back where she belongs.