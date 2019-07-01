Tornado warning ended for Cypress Hills, Willow Creek
CTV Regina
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 2:46PM CST
A tornado warning for the R.M. of Maple Creek and the R.M. of Reno, including Cypress Hills Provincial Park and Willow Creek has now ended.
The warning was issued around 2:30 p.m. by Environment Canada and cancelled about half an hour later.
According to the weather agency, a severe thunderstorm in the area could have led to a tornado. There is also a risk of damaging winds, large hail and heavy local rainfall.
Anyone in the area is reminded to take cover immediately if a tornado approaches.
There were several other severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in southwestern Saskatchewan.