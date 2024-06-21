Tornado warning near Davidson, Sask. lifted

A tornado warning that was in effect for the rural municipality of Willner near the Town of Davidson, Sask. has since been lifted.

The alert was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. ECCC said meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado 10 kilometres south of Bladworth and heading towards Davidson.

As of about 6 p.m., the warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch.

According to the alert, a tornado warning is a dangerous situation and people are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

ECCC advises people to go indoors to the lowest floor and away from outside walls and windows if they hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud.

Davidson is about 144 kilometres northwest of Regina.