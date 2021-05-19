INDIAN HEAD, SASK. -- The co-owner of Highway 1 Towing in Indian Head is waiting for mother nature to finish her work before he uses his truck again, after a robin decided to build a nest on the vehicle.

Jerry Merk said he noticed two eggs inside the nest and started calling wildlife groups for help.

“So I don’t know what to do, it’s kind of a funny situation, because I’ve got some vehicles here I have to move that are behind this truck,” said Jerry Merk, co-owner of Highway 1 Towing.

He was told he can move the truck enough to get other vehicles out, but must park it back where it was, and he can’t take it on the road.

“This truck, unfortunately, if you need me with the heavy deck truck, I don’t think I will be able to help you with this particular unit until then,” said Merk.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, it takes about a month between the time the eggs are laid to when the young leave the nest for good.

“It is advised that the individual does not move their truck if moving the truck would result in the destruction of the nest,” said Krystyna Dodds, Public Affairs Manager of the Communications Branch at the Environment and Climate Change Canada, in an email. “Migratory birds and their nests and eggs are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada said there are provisions under the regulations that allow for permitting to relocate nests, eggs or young in very specific situations.

Merk said he knew of the law, because of another time he was not allowed to take a piece of equipment from a farm because of a robins nest.

“It frustrates me a bit, but I can understand wildlife and I like wildlife so if it’s gonna take that week and save those little birds and let them live, the truck can be parked,” said Merk.

There are other trucks on the lot that Merk can use, but he now expects the birds to return to his area each year and hopes they won’t use any of his work equipment.

“I have a motorhome here that’s burnt, they could’ve built a home in there,” said Merk.