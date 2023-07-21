Town of Pilot Butte 'adamantly opposed' to location of compost facility, public hearing to be held

The Town of Pilot Butte is ‘adamantly opposed’ to the location of a proposed compost facility and will be hosting a public hearing on Monday to address their concerns.

The commercial compost facility is set to be built just northwest of the town limits in the RM of Edenwold, which the town council believes will have negative impacts, according to a news release from the Town of Pilot Butte.

“As many Pilot Butte residents use Highway #46 as a connector corridor to the city, the town is adamantly opposed to the location of the Commercial Compost Facility,” the release read.

Among the concerns outlined are traffic impact, environment contamination, nuisance, such as the attraction of rodents, pests and predatory animals, odour control measures, and compliance measures.

The hearing is planned for Monday at the Pilot Butte Community Hall at 6:45 p.m.