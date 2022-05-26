Train derails near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP

A train derailment about three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. is expected to cause some delays, RCMP said.

The derailment occurred on the 2154 grid road about one kilometre north of Highway 364.

Police said initial reports indicate fuel may have leaked from the derailed train cars.

RCMP and CN Police are both on the scene.

A perimeter has been set up around the area.

RCMP said more details will be provided as they become available.

Edgeley, Sask. is about 53 kilometres northeast of Regina.