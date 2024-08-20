REGINA
Regina

    • Transformer fire sees response from RFPS, SaskPower

    Regina firefighters responded to an electrical fire on the 2500 block of 15th Avenue on Monday. (Courtesy: Regina Fire/X) Regina firefighters responded to an electrical fire on the 2500 block of 15th Avenue on Monday. (Courtesy: Regina Fire/X)
    Share

    Regina firefighters were on scene of a transformer fire Monday afternoon.

    Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) as well as personnel from SaskPower responded to the 2500 block of 15th Avenue for a report of a transformer fire.

    At 4:55 p.m. the area had been secured as fire responders worked to stabilize the situation.

    Fire crews asked the public to stay clear of the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • Attempted murder charge laid by Huron OPP

      An attempted murder charge has been laid following an incident in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh (ACW) Township. Around 11:30 on June 25, police responded to a home in ACW to find a victim had been attacked with a weapon before officers arrived.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News