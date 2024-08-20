Transformer fire sees response from RFPS, SaskPower
Regina firefighters were on scene of a transformer fire Monday afternoon.
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) as well as personnel from SaskPower responded to the 2500 block of 15th Avenue for a report of a transformer fire.
At 4:55 p.m. the area had been secured as fire responders worked to stabilize the situation.
Fire crews asked the public to stay clear of the area.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
DEVELOPING 12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant Mike Lynch
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, believed trapped some 50 metres (164 feet) underwater in the hull of a superyacht that sank in a storm off Sicily.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Conservatives under fire after pulling 'Canadian Dream' video that may have shown Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody
A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.
Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Canada's median income after tax is down, latest statistics show
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
Who is Mike Lynch? A look at the British tech tycoon missing from a sunken yacht in Sicily
Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, one of six people missing from a sunken yacht off Sicily, had been trying to move past a Silicon Valley debacle that had tarnished his legacy as an icon of British ingenuity. Here's what we know about him.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say teen spat on officer before violent cruise weekend arrest
The Saskatoon Police Service alleges its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend, but witnesses are telling a different story.
-
'It's very stressful': Sask. wildfire evacuees come together in uncertain times
The mayor of Sandy Bay, a remote northern village, said the community has declared a state of emergency, as an intense wildfire threatens the area.
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge after remains found at Saskatoon home
A Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge after the remains of Jordan Lee Morin were found at a home in Riversdale on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'It's such a tragedy': Manitoba community in shock following triple homicide last week
Residents of a Manitoba community are in shock following an apparent triple homicide and suicide last week, as RCMP continues to investigate.
-
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
-
First group of dogs ready for adoption after major seizure from Manitoba home
The first group of dogs – who were part of a seizure of over 130 pups from a home north of Winnipeg – are ready for adoption.
Edmonton
-
Timeline of Jasper rebuilding plans 'evolving' as task force looks at ways to bring residents back
It's "early days" on the plan to rebuild Jasper following wildfires that destroyed a third of the picturesque town in the majestic Alberta Rockies, says the province's minister of municipal affairs.
-
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
-
Rail strike could strand $55M worth of Alberta products each day
Workers at Canada's two main railways could go on strike as early as Thursday, stranding $55 million worth of Alberta cargo per day.
Calgary
-
Search for Alberta murder suspect continues
One of two men involved in a fatal crime spree that rocked a rural area east of Calgary will be in court Tuesday morning as police continue to search for another man.
-
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
Lethbridge
-
Average home prices climb in Lethbridge as buyers seek lower prices
The average price of a home in Lethbridge has jumped by more than 19 per cent over the past year, statistics indicate.
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
-
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Toronto
-
Colder than normal temperatures expected in the GTA Tuesday
It could be worth grabbing a light sweater before heading out the door this morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
-
Below-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday
Fall hasn't started yet, but it sure feels like it outside.
Montreal
-
Legault to make announcement on temporary immigration in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to make an 'important announcement concerning temporary immigration to Montreal.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
-
Dorval residents grapple with flood aftermath, fear future storms
t's been 10 days since the big rainstorm caused flooding across Montreal, and one street in Dorval was especially hit hard.
Vancouver
-
First Nation commemorates Shuswap wildfire destruction as homes near completion
When the Bush Creek East fire went from a slow burn to a full conflagration on Aug. 18 of 2023, members of the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation fled for their lives, some jumping into canoes and boats to escape the raging flames. One year later, they spoke about their experiences and celebrated everyone’s safe escape.
-
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
-
Infant among victims of rollover crash in Surrey, RCMP say
Several people were injured during a rollover crash at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon, including an infant.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Sooke School District acquires land to meet growing student enrollment needs
The Sooke School District has acquired a 7.2-acre plot of land in North Langford to build a middle school, as enrollment within the district continues to grow.
-
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
Kelowna
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid by Huron OPP
An attempted murder charge has been laid following an incident in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh (ACW) Township. Around 11:30 on June 25, police responded to a home in ACW to find a victim had been attacked with a weapon before officers arrived.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
-
High-paid execs shown the door at LHSC
Critics of leadership at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are calling the departure of two high paid executives a step in the right direction.
Kitchener
-
Ayr, Ont. slowly rebuilding after EF1 tornado hits community
The community of Ayr, Ont. is starting to rebuild after a destructive EF1 tornado tore its way through the village over the weekend.
-
'The lady's dog might have been dead': Cambridge bylaws in question following serious dog attack
A Cambridge woman is calling for action after her dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs late last month.
-
Dutchie’s Kitchener location closed
The Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener appears to be closed.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
-
Sudbury police identify person found dead at Bell Park on July 31
In hopes that it will help their investigation, Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at Bell on July 31
Atlantic
-
Well-known P.E.I. senior reported missing Monday found dead
Prince Edward Island RCMP says a well-known senior who was reported missing Monday evening has been found dead.
-
Former lifeguards help rescue 4 swimmers at Nova Scotia beach
Two lifeguards who helped rescue four swimmers at Black Brook Beach along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton said high waves created a dangerous situation on Sunday.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
-
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.