REGINA -- The advisory against travel in and out of the Regina area has been lifted, the province said Monday.

Effective immediately, travel out of Regina and the following communities is once again permitted: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray, Riceton, RM of Lajord, RM of Edenwold, RM of Sherwood, RM of Pense and the RM of Lumsden.

All other COVID-19 measures and public health orders remain in place.

On March 23, the government’s latest restrictions on the Regina-area were announced. All private indoor gatherings were once again limited to immediate household members, which will remain in place until May 30. People who live alone are allowed to meet with one household of fewer than five people.

All restaurants and bars were told they must close for in-person dining; offering take-out and delivery only. This restriction was also lifted Monday.