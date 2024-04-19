Travel not recommended on several Sask. highways Friday morning

REGINA
    As a “Colorado hybrid” system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to parts of Saskatchewan, highway conditions have continued to deteriorate over the past 48 hours.

    According to the Highway Hotline, travel is not recommended on several roads Friday morning.

    That includes a portion of Highway 11 between Regina and Saskatoon, from Dundurn to Davidson. As well as part of Highway 11 north of Saskatoon from Warman to Prince Albert.

    Travel was also not recommended on Highway 16 east of Saskatoon.

    Conditions ranged from, ice covered, loose and swirling snow, drifting snow to reduced visibility depending on location.

    RCMP said on Thursday that it had responded to 68 collisions between midnight on Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday morning. 

     

    On Wednesday Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) was forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for parts of the province, mainly in the east central and northeast parts of Saskatchewan.

    Snowfall warnings were issued for those areas but have since ended.

    Conditions are expected to improve Friday across the province and throughout the weekend with a return to double digit highs for many communities next week.

    Current highway conditions can be read here.

