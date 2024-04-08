Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin

The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to keep them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.

Jackson, 53, who was granted bail by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge in February 2023, has been charged with abduction in contravention of a child custody order. Jackson was previously denied bail.

Jackson remained on the run for more than three months.

The ordeal first began in November of 2021 when the child’s mother accused Jackson of refusing to return them after an allotted visit.

The child, who was seven at the time, and Jackson, were not found until Feb. 24, 2022. RCMP located the pair inside a vehicle in Vernon, B.C. with Jackson wanted on a Canada-wide warrant at the time.

Court documents released in the spring of 2022 showed that between Nov. 10, 2021 and Feb. 22, 2022, the mother, who has full custody of the pair’s child, only spoke with them on the phone once on Nov. 21.

The child also did not attend school while they were with Jackson.

The mother then flew to Vernon, B.C. after her child was found. By that time, the story had gained international attention.

An Amber Alert for the child was never issued because police said the situation did not meet the criteria.

RCMP and the child’s mother released a video however calling for the child’s safe return about one week before she was found.

--More details to come…

With files from Caitlin Brezinski and Allison Bamford.