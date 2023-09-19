Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault starts in Regina

The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault will begin in Regina on Tuesday.

Bernard "Bernie" Lynch was arrested and charged in May 2021 in connection with alleged offences committed by an adult on a male youth in Regina, in 1988.

He is expected to appear at Court of King's Bench late Tuesday morning.

Lynch coached the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos for three seasons in the 1980s before coaching the Regina Pats in 1988-89.

He also coached in Regina's minor hockey system.

“The alleged offender held a position of authority as a hockey coach and it was through this position that he was introduced to the victim,” a May 2021 Regina police news release said.

Lynch, now 68, was initially arrested after turning himself in to police on May 1, 2021 in Devon, Alta. after being the subject of a Canada-wide warrant. He was then released with conditions.

In 2021 Hockey Canada conducted an investigation into Lynch over separate allegations brought forward in Fort Frances, Ont. where he worked for the Fort Frances Lakers of the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

