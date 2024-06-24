Trial of Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting student begins

A former Regina teacher is on trial after being accused of sexually exploiting a female student.

Jeffrey G. Dumba faces five charges including luring, sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

Dumba was arrested in 2021 after police were made aware of an "inappropriate relationship/ communication" between the science teacher and a 14-year-old student.

Proceedings began Monday with the court hearing from two police officers, including the high school resource officer at the school Dumba taught at.

The evidence so far presented Monday morning consisted of images and messages of a sexual nature exchanged via Snapchat between the victim and the accused.

The alleged victim is scheduled to provide testimony this week.