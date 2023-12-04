REGINA
    • Trio charged in connection with robbery at Regina home

    Three people are in custody after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman of her belongings – including her vehicle – at a Regina home.

    Just before midnight on Dec. 1, Regina police were dispatched to a home in the Dieppe neighbourhood on the 100 block of Dorothy Street.

    Police said that a woman was reportedly assaulted and had her belongings stolen – which included her keys and her vehicle she drove to the home.

    Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman – suffering non-life threatening injuries – in the home.

    Her injuries were consistent with an assault, police said in a news release.

    Police arrested three people at the residence, all of whom were charged. The victim was transported to hospital – while her vehicle was later recovered.

    Three men, a 31-year-old, and two 20-year-olds have been jointly charged with robbery.

    Regina police say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

