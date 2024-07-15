Trio of Regina youths, 14 and 12, caught with shopping cart of stolen loot: police

Three youths face charges after police say they were caught with over $3,500 of stolen property in a shopping cart on Saturday.

On July 13 at around 3:35 a.m., officers were called to a business on the 400 block of Albert Street North for a reported break and enter in progress.

Officers arrived in the area and began their investigation, which led police to the west alley of the 400 block of Rae Street where three young people were spotted with a shopping cart full of merchandise "specific to the retail business" that was broken into.

Officers arrested one of the youths while the other two fled. Members of the Regina police canine unit tracked the other two suspects to a location nearby, where they were arrested without incident.

Two 14-year-olds and one 12-year-old are jointly charged with break and enter and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The trio are scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court on Aug. 27.