Fundraiser created after shooting death of 18-year-old in Wolseley, Sask.

The town of Wolseley remains in shock following the death of 18-year-old Keilia Windigo.

It was a tragic scene on Sunday when gunfire broke out and Keilia was tragically shot and killed on her 18th birthday.

She is being remembered as an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, niece, granddaughter, and great granddaughter.

Her family said she was full of so much life, joy and happiness.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the town of Wolseley.

Indian Head RCMP received a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found Keilia had been injured.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male youth from the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation was later arrested and is facing 10 charges – including manslaughter.

He can not be named due to his age and made his first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Monday.

He is expected to make his next court appearance via video on the remaining charges in Fort Qu’Appelle on Aug. 22.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs of a funeral service for Keilia.

Nasha Sutherland, a family friend and the creator of the GoFundMe page said Keilia had just graduated high school and had many aspirations.

“She was very successful and was going to accomplish many things in her life, which was tragically cut way too short.”

In a Facebook post, Keilia’s mom, Kristen Windigo, wrote; “I have no words to express the sorrow, confusion and shock that I feel.”

“Keilia had so many dreams and plans. Keilia was planning to attend the U of R in the fall and planned to move to Edmonton next summer to attend the U of A to become a forensic scientist,” she added.

“It saddens me that instead of becoming one, she was instead the young beautiful women that a forensic scientist was working on.”

In a statement to CTV News, Wolseley Mayor Gerald Hill shared his condolences to Keilia’s family.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of Keilia Winidgo. The tragic loss of Keilia has left us all in profound shock and sadness,” Hill wrote.

“It is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be and the importance of supporting one another during such difficult times, leaving us all wondering how something went wrong and led to such an end.”

There is no word yet on when a funeral for Keilia will be held.