    • Two teens and a child arrested following break and enter in Regina

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Two teens and one child were arrested following a break and enter in Regina.

    Officers were called to a business on the 400 block of Albert Street North for a report of a break and enter and theft just after midnight on Wednesday, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Police said a group of youth gained entry into the business, took items, and left. Other officers who were at an unrelated call at a residence on the 1200 block of Robinson Street saw a group of youths matching the description of the break and enter suspects with stolen merchandise.

    Three young boys were arrested around 1:30 a.m. An 11-year-old was taken home without charges. Two 15-year-olds were charged with break and enter, and one was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

    The pair were scheduled to make their court appearances on Wednesday afternoon.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

