Regina police ask for tips to find suspects in bear spray and robbery incidents

Regina police are asking for tips to help find suspects connected to a recent robbery attempt, that saw a man be bear sprayed when he went to potential buyers of a smartwatch he was selling.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Robinson Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported weapons offence involving bear spray, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police learned that a 47-year-old man agreed through social media to meet another man who wanted to buy his smartwatch.

A meeting was agreed to Tuesday night. The victim stayed in his car when the suspect arrived.

Police say the suspect tried to take the smartwatch without paying, and following a struggle, the suspect sprayed the driver and left the scene.

Officers were called to a similar incident on Monday, when they responded to an assault with a weapon at 1909 Robinson Street.

A man driving in the area was approached by a suspect who discharged bear spray at him through his rolled down driver-side window. The suspect then ran away.

An area search by police was unsuccessful in both instances.

Police are asking anyone with tips to contact them or Crime Stoppers. They are also reminding the public to use caution when organizing meet-ups with people over social media.