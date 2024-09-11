REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police ask for tips to find suspects in bear spray and robbery incidents

    A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Regina police are asking for tips to help find suspects connected to a recent robbery attempt, that saw a man be bear sprayed when he went to potential buyers of a smartwatch he was selling.

    Officers were called to the 1900 block of Robinson Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported weapons offence involving bear spray, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Police learned that a 47-year-old man agreed through social media to meet another man who wanted to buy his smartwatch.

    A meeting was agreed to Tuesday night. The victim stayed in his car when the suspect arrived.

    Police say the suspect tried to take the smartwatch without paying, and following a struggle, the suspect sprayed the driver and left the scene.

    • Get the CTV News app for Regina breaking news alerts and top stories 

    Officers were called to a similar incident on Monday, when they responded to an assault with a weapon at 1909 Robinson Street.

    A man driving in the area was approached by a suspect who discharged bear spray at him through his rolled down driver-side window. The suspect then ran away.

    An area search by police was unsuccessful in both instances.

    Police are asking anyone with tips to contact them or Crime Stoppers. They are also reminding the public to use caution when organizing meet-ups with people over social media. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Justin Timberlake to enter plea in DWI case

    Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News