Saskatchewan establishes $10M innovation fund for physicians

The provincial government has partnered with the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) to establish an innovation fund – meant to support the development of family physician led, team-based health care clinics across Saskatchewan.

The $10 million fund was a key achievement of the four year contract the province ratified with the SMA in February.

"When I have spoken to physicians, they have expressed to me the significance of the Innovation Fund and how it will improve health care for both doctors and patients," Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a news release announcing the fund.

"Physicians can use this funding to fuel their creativity and help improve patient care through a team-based model."

According to the province, key objectives of the fund include improving patient access and quality of care, improving physician work-life balance within funded clinics to support provincial recruitment and retention, as well as strengthen between successful fund applicants and resources within the SHA.

"The Innovation Fund will have a significant impact on the practice of family medicine in Saskatchewan as care evolves to a team-based model," SMA president Dr. Andre Grobler said in the release.

"Working every day within the health system, family physicians have ideas on innovations and initiatives that will improve their practice and the care they are able to provide their patients."

As of Tuesday, Aug. 20, physicians can apply for funding. All applications will be reviewed by a committee.