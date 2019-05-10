Truck stuck under Winnipeg Street overpass for second time this week
CTV Regina
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 12:08PM CST
A truck was stuck under the Winnipeg Street overpass for the second time this week on Monday morning.
The driver entered the area carefully, but clearance is only 3.8 metres and the angle of the road catches many truck drivers by surprise.
The driver stopped as soon as his truck came into contact with the overpass and only caused a small dent.
Regina police stopped traffic so the driver could back out of the area.