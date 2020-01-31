Trucks allowed into refinery as Co-op Refinery, Unifor return to bargaining table
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 10:04AM CST
The gates coming down at the Co-op Refinery on Jan. 31, 2020 (Marc Smith / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- A truck has been allowed to travel into Regina's Co-op Refinery as the refinery and the union representing locked out workers are expected to return to the bargaining table on Friday morning.
The fence at Gate 7 on Fleet Street was removed shortly before 9 a.m., when the two sides were expected to resume bargaining.
On Thursday, Unifor and the refinery agreed to return to negotiations in the labour dispute. The union members agreed to take down the blockades into the refinery before negotiations would begin.