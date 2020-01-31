REGINA -- A truck has been allowed to travel into Regina's Co-op Refinery as the refinery and the union representing locked out workers are expected to return to the bargaining table on Friday morning.

The fence at Gate 7 on Fleet Street was removed shortly before 9 a.m., when the two sides were expected to resume bargaining.

Four trucks have now been let right through at Gate 7. pic.twitter.com/8HgCPjcVLc — Marc Smith (@MarcSmithCTV) January 31, 2020

On Thursday, Unifor and the refinery agreed to return to negotiations in the labour dispute. The union members agreed to take down the blockades into the refinery before negotiations would begin.