REGINA -- The Co-op Refinery and Unifor will return to the bargaining table on Friday, the refinery said in a news release.

According to the refinery, the "meeting is being held based on the mutual understanding that Unifor will follow Justice McMurty's final court injunction order, allowing all vehicles entry and exit from the CRC."

The refinery says it expects all gates to be open in order for bargaining to occur.

On Wednesday, Unifor said it would "comply with the injunction concerning the Co-op Refinery picket line" if Co-op agreed to return to bargaining. Co-op agreed to the terms.

“Unifor has always been deeply committed to bargaining a fair contract for refinery workers, but this is the first move we have seen that suggests FCL is interested in getting a deal,” Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a news release.

Negotiations are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday in Regina.

Unifor was fined $100,000 for going against a court order limiting the amount of time the union members could block traffic into and out of the refinery.