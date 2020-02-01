REGINA -- Fences blockading the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina are back up after talks between Unifor and Co-op broke down after one day of negotiations.

Scott Doherty, the Executive Assistant to the National President of Unifor said Co-op had never intended to of get a deal done on Friday.

“It would be hard pressed for us to remove this blockade,” said Doherty. “They had no intentions of bargaining, they just wanted to resupply the refinery and get as much fuel out as they possibly could.”

Co-op responded with a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying that the blockades are a barrier to negotiations.

“Unfortunately, Unifor’s barricades went back up late last evening. We were prepared to bargain throughout the weekend, and for as long as it took. However, further discussions cannot take place while blockades are happening at any location.”

The fences were removed on Friday morning, complying with a condition Co-op set out in order for the company to return to the bargaining table. Friday’s meeting was the first time the two sides met for bargaining talks since reaching an impasse in September.

Unifor says it is writing a letter to Premier Moe to ask to binding arbitration in this dispute.

The dispute between the two parties is now into its ninth week.