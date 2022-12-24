'True nature of the Christmas spirt': Community rallies as dozens of travellers stranded in Maple Creek by winter storm

Conditions on Highway 1 near Maple Creek on Dec. 23 were harsh, leaving many drivers stranded in and around the community of just over 2,000. (Courtesy: Ryan Switzer) Conditions on Highway 1 near Maple Creek on Dec. 23 were harsh, leaving many drivers stranded in and around the community of just over 2,000. (Courtesy: Ryan Switzer)

