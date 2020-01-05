FORT QU'APPELLE -- Skiers and snowboarders at Mission Ridge Winter Park were making the most of mild winter weather on Sunday, taking advantage of a new snowy activity at the ski hill.

A new tubing park was opened around Christmas time, making for a brand new attraction at the hill.

"It's been something we've been trying to do, planning to do for a lot of seasons, and just finally came to fruition this season," said Anders Svenson, the business manager at Mission Ridge.

The section of the park features four lanes for tubing, packed with the same snow as the slopes. It even has its own lift, so tubers do not need to walk back up the hill.

“It's funny because we're seeing people that we've known that live in the valley for twenty years that have never been here before,” said Svenson.

Many riders told CTV News they got some pretty good speed going down the hill, and agreed the newest feature at the hill is a hit.

The Tubing Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.