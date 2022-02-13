Two Albert St. businesses robbed over the weekend, Regina police say

The Regina Police Service responded to two robberies on Albert St. over the weekend.

The first incident occurred just before midnight on Feb. 11 on the 100 block of Albert St.

RPS said that two people approached a staff member and threatened them with a knife while demanding items from behind the counter.

Both of the suspects fled the scene before police arrived, according to a news release.

The second incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 on the 900 block of Albert St. A person reportedly threatened a staff member with a knife and left with unpaid merchandise before police arrived.

No one was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.RPS