Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.

Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.

At around 11 p.m. on July 25, RCMP received a report of two vehicles, a car and a van, colliding in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Balgonie.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man from White Butte, was killed along with a 64-year-old woman from Nanimo, B.C. who was a passenger of the van involved in the crash.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries according to RCMP. There has been no update on his condition.

Highway 1 was closed for the initial investigation but has since reopened. White Butte RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.