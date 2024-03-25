Two men arrested in Regina after vehicle nearly collides with police

Two men are facing several charges after allegedly running a red-light and nearly colliding with a police vehicle in central Regina last week.

At around 11 p.m. on March 22, a driver disobeyed a stop light as they travelled eastbound through the intersection of 4th Avenue and Albert Street, Regina police said.

The vehicle continued down 4th Avenue at a high rate of speed – where it nearly collided with a police vehicle.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit tracked the suspect vehicle as it travelled north, driving through a grassy area in “a very dangerous manner.”

The vehicle was then parked at a home on the 700 block of Broad Street where two men left the vehicle and entered the house, RPS said in a news release.

Police arrived at the home and arrested four people inside. The two suspects were arrested and charged for dangerous driving.

Regina police say a search of the vehicle revealed ammunition – leading to further charges for the two men.

A 24-year-old from Cowessess First Nation and a 38-year-old from Regina are both charged with one count of dangerous driving.

The pair also faces charges of violating prohibition orders related to firearms and ammunition.

Both of the accused made their first appearance in court on Monday.