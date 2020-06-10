REGINA -- Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 658.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon region, while the other is in the south region.

Of the 658 total cases, 21 are considered active.

Recoveries remain at 624.

The far north leads the province with 261 total cases, while 175 are in the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 18 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

There have been 233 cases in the 20 to 39 age range, 199 in the 40 to 59 age range, 110 in the 60 to 79 age range, 98 cases in people 19-years or younger, and 18 in the 80-plus age range.

Men make up 48 per cent of cases, while women make up the other 52 per cent.

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

To date, 53,116 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…